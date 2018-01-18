Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has been reportedly approached to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to latest reports, Arshi has been attending swimming classes and spending most her time at the gym. Post her Bigg Boss journey, Arshi has been offered with some great offers, all thanks to her controversial personality and the massive love and appreciation she has received from her fans.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has garnered massive love and appreciation from her fans post her Bigg Boss journey. It seems that her stint in the show definitely worked wonders for her personally and professionally. Recently, her close friend and Bigg Boss 11 second runners-up Vikas Gupta decided to divide his hard earned prize money between Jyoti Kumari and Arshi Khan. Now, Rumous are rife that the makers of the action packed show Khatron Ke Khiladi have approached the drama queen to participate in the show.

Post her Bigg Boss stint, Arshi has joined swimming classes and has been spending most of her time at the gym. When a leading daily asked about the same from Arshi’s publicist Flynn Remedios, he said, ““your guess is as good as mine”. It has also been reported that Arshi was recently approached to do another show with the megastar Salman Khan. Recently, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde revealed that she will not be doing TV any longer. She said, “I would rather explore the medium of films than television. After working for so many years, the way few people of the industry (referring to the producers of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!) treated me, I am disheartened. I do not wish to work in the TV industry anymore.

During her Bigg Boss journey, there were reports that Arshi Khan landed herself in legal trouble and an arrest warrant had been issued against the reality star for painting the national flag on her body. On being asked if this had been the reason for her early eviction, she told a leading daily, “I don’t think so. All these are my past and I have clarified a few things while inside the house. Also I don’t care what happened earlier, for me the present moment matters. Main bindass rahti hoon. What you read about me can be made up but then India saw me live on Bigg Boss and they now know the kind of person I am. I have also heard about this model-actor [Gehana Vasisth] from Bhopal who spoke a lot about me [especially my age and marital status], but I don’t know her at all. How can she say all these things about me? I think she is just trying to cash in on my popularity.”