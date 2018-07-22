Model and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra has been reportedly charged for cheating a city-based engineering student for sharing a fake ad of iPhone X on her Instagram account. The model has more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram and the many the police suspects that the ad might have cheated many people.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra has been reportedly booked for cheating on a city-based youth for sharing a fake ad of iPhone X on her Instagram account. As per a report published by the Deccan Chronicle, the complainant, Yuvraj Singh Yadav, who followed Bandgi on Instagram said that the model has posted a bogus advertisement of an iPhone X on the photo-sharing app on behalf of two-Delhi based companies, naming Different Collection and Nexafation.com.

After seeing the ad, the complainant booked an iPhone X for a hefty price, Rs 61,000 as it was way reasonable than Rs 83,000. According to an agreement, the youth had transferred Rs 13,00 to a PayTM account linked to 6359007813. After paying the amount, he saw that the ad shared by the model on her Instagram account was missing.

The situation escalated when the youth paired remaining amount of Rs 48,000 only for the dummy of iPhone X inside the package. After realising that she has been conned, the youth lodged a complaint in Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru.

According to the Police Inspector Sadiq Pasha, who is looking the case said that the model has been summoned as she was part of the fraud case.

He further pointed out that the model has deleted the post, but the victim has mentioned that he has screenshots of it and has submitted to the police.

