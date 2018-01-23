Bigg Boss 111 contestants Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sapna Chaudhary, Jyoti Kumar and Akash Dadlani were having a great time with each other on Monday and their Instagram photos and videos are proof. While Vikas, Akash, Sapna, Jyoti, Mehjabi and Priyank were seen partying at Arshi Khan's place, Hina Khan was at a club partying with boyfriend Rocky.

Bigg Boss 11 might be over but it’s now that the contestants have started partying. All the contestants of the show are making sure to enjoy each and every moment that they missed while they were locked inside the Bigg Boss 11. Old friends Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sapna Chaudhary, Jyoti Kumar and Akash Dadlani were seen having a gala time at co-contestant Arshi Khan’s place in Mumbai. The fan pages of these contestants shared many pictures and videos from their fun get together at Arshi Khan’s place.

In one of the videos, we can see singer-rapper Akash Dadlani, along with Priyank Sharma, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Arshi Khan discussing trolls and how people had made fun of their stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Vikas Gupta’s mother, who he calls ‘Guchipoo,’ was also a part of the wonderful celebration. Vikas Gupta, who was very close to both Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari in the Bigg Boss 11 house reportedly divided his prize money—Rs 6 lakh between Arshi and Jyoti after coming out of the show.

In another video, we can see Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani dancing on ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’ in the bedroom while on the other hand, Bigg Boss 11 finalists Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were missing from the grand celebration. Hina Khan was partying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Rohan Mehra, Hina’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star, and Saanchi Singh. One of her fans posted a video from Hina’s party with ex-Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Rohan Mehra on Instagram.