Bigg Boss 11 controversial queen Arshi Khan is coming back on Colors Tv to make a dance cameo on the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. The diva took to her Instagram account to share the good news with her fans and said that she will bring back her latkas and jhatkas to her awaam with this role. She further revealed that she will be a part of Aaroshi's revenge saga in the show.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is all set to make her comeback on the channel through which she emerged as the controversial queen of Indian television. From mesmerising her fans with her expressions, catfights with Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan or her playful flirting with co contestant Hiten Tejwani, Arshi had emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the race towards the finale. Taking her fans with a sweet surprise, Arshi took to her instagram account to announce that she will be making a small cameo in the Holi special episode of the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

“I am very excited to be back on the channel (Colors) that has made me what I am today. I will bring back my ‘latkas and jhatkas’ to my awaam with this role. I have always enjoyed drama and look forward to adding my ‘adaa’ to Ishq Mein Marjawan, that is one of the biggest shows on television today,” the statement read. Starring Arjun Bijlani as Deep and Alisha Panwar in the double role of Tara and Aarohi, the makers have planned an interesting surprise for the audiences.

Commenting further about the show, Arshi wrote, “I love how the show’s story is about unconventional love and I am getting to be a part of Aarohi’s revenge saga. I can’t wait to get feedback from my fans.” Earlier, reports were rife that Arshi will be making her acting debut opposite South superstar Prabhas in an upcoming film. When a leading daily had contacted the diva about the same, she said, “I am starting my film career in the South and I am heading to Hyderabad for the same soon. I can’t say anything more unless it is officially announced.”

