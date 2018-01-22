Bigg Boss 11 fame Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, who began dating each other inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 were all over the news when they shared some intimate moments with each other during their stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The two were recently spotted in New Delhi where they were seen partying with each other in a club.

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, who participated in one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 11, had previously made a headline with their stint on the Salman Khan show. Their intimate moments and extreme PDA created headline overnight. Many housemates also had a problem with them being openly close to each other inside the house despite so many cameras being around. Also, many housemates like Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma were seen gossiping about their relationship and calling it fake.

However, if we look at Bandgi Kalra’s latest Instagram posts, it seems like the duo is very much in love as they were in the capital partying at a club in New Delhi. Bandgi posted some adorable pictures of the two partying which clearly indicates that they are still in a relationship and very much together. While Bandgi got evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house in the 10th week, Puneesh Sharma managed to become one of the top four finalists on the show. When Bandgi got evicted from the show, Puneesh had a major breakdown as the two grew extremely close to each other on the show.

When Puneesh was asked in an interview about her, he has said, “She is so beautiful. Where will I ever get a girl like her? People might say that she fell for my money, but I know that she really loves me. And if you feel that other couples on Bigg Boss were faking it, I would not know. All I can say is, we are not faking it. My parents are very happy about our relationship.”