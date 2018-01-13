The finale of the show is scheduled to take place tomorrow, and people have bet hundreds of crores on the four finalists—Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta, already. In fact, some people had bet on the show’s winner months in advance.

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched reality shows on Indian Television and while this show has given us some amazingly drama filled moments, it always comes to an end. As the 11th season of the show nears its Grand Finale, a leading newspaper released the information of high stakes bets going on for the same. The winner of Bigg Boss 11 will be announced tomorrow, i.e, 14th January 2018 and bookies in Delhi have already decided on who is going to win in their own money fueled way.

The fan base of the show is so huge that often the names of the contestants would trend of social media platforms. Not only that, fans argue and fight over their favourite contestants as well. But little did we know that the show is also a thriving market for betting. People have bet hundreds of crores on the four finalists—Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta, already. Bets of around Rs 200-250 crore have been made and according to several reports, the stakes are as high as Rs. 1,000 crores!

“This is not an organized sector so it is impossible to estimate that figure. However, the number is not as high as what it would be for IPL or any cricket game. That said, it is substantially higher than everything else. I have had bets worth twice as much as last year for this show,” a leading newspaper quoted a bookie.

Furthermore, it has come to light that bets are of different kinds. Not only on the winner, bets were placed each week on who will get eliminated.

“I have bet a few thousand rupees on Shilpa Shinde because she seems all set to win the show. Quite honestly, I don’t watch the show but it is a good bet. I spoke to a few of my friends and did some research on the show before betting,” Amit Singh, a south Delhi resident, told a leading newspaper.

As the show comes to an end, it seems like the winner and Vikas Gupta (if he does not win) are not the only ones who will be earning in lakhs. As the bets increase, currently Shilpa is the one who is being favoured to win with Hina coming in a close second, Vikas on third and Puneesh finishing last. If this prediction does come true, it will definitely give rise to people betting on reality show results even more.