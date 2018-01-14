The show will host its Grand Finale today, 14th January 2018, at 9 PM and will see an array of performances by the finalists along with evicted contestants and a special appearance by Akshay Kumar who is coming to promote his upcoming movie Padman, as host Salman Khan gears up to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 11.

As Bigg Boss 11 nears its end, many evicted contestants and Tv celebrities have come out in support of their favourite finalists. The show will host its Grand Finale today, 14th January 2018, at 9 PM and will see an array of performances by the finalists along with evicted contestants and a special appearance by Akshay Kumar who is coming to promote his upcoming movie Padman, as host Salman Khan gears up to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 11.

Two former contestants of Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan and Sabyasachi Satpathy recently gave an interview to a leading daily spilled the beans on the contestant they see as the show’s winner, and everything that goes on inside the Bigg Boss house. Arshi, who was one of the most popular contestants in the show, was evicted right after Hiten Tejwani through live voting. She had her fair share of controversies in the house and managed to instigate a fight with almost everyone, whereas Sabyasachi who came I as the “Padosi” left the show fairly early and without any major screen time.

While Arshi is rooting for her close friend Vikas Sharma to win. She continued to say that “Vikas has done incredibly well for himself on the show, especially considering the fact that he is the man who works behind the camera, and not in front of it.” The reality star further added that Vikas had performed well in the tasks as well, which only goes to show how much he deserves to win Season 11.

Sabyasachi, however, begged to disagree and said that making strategies and performing well in tasks does not make Vikas a winner. Sabyasachi, who Shilpa Shinde to win the show because for him she is the “complete package,” who not only gave her best to the tasks but also managed to win the hearts of people, thanks to her good demeanour.

The show will reveal its winner tonight as the public chooses between Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. Social media is swarming with TV celebrities and ex-Bigg Boss contestants coming out to support Shilpa and Vikas but we are yet to know if any celebrity is standing in support of Hima Khan and Puneesh Sharma.