Good news for all the Priyank Sharma fans as the blue eyed boy of Indian reality television, is all set to feature in Badshah and Aastha Gill’s new music video titled ‘Buzz’. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Priyank, best known for his stint in shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 11, said that he is done with the reality show format and wants to experiment at the moment. “I’m done with the reality show format for the moment and wanted to experiment. A music video is a great platform and one can’t ask for anything better than getting to share the screen with Aastha and Badshah,” he said.

Speaking about working with Aastha and Badshah in a music video, Priyank said, “Aastha has killed it and while working with her, I understood why “DJ Wale Babu” was such a hit. You know it is going to be big when a video has Badshah in it. We have our fingers crossed.” Revealing further details about the shoot, he added, “We shot the entire song in Chandigarh so we were constantly moving from one location to the next. It was a four-day schedule without enough time to even sleep.”

Expressing her excitement on the latest collaboration, Aastha remarked, “‘Buzz’ will keep you buzzed. The song is about all kinds of highs – love, family, music, food, work.” On Saturday, Priyank also shared a steamy picture with Aastha on his Instagram profile and captioned, “BUZZ coming soon!” Featuring Badshah, Aastha Gill and Priyank Sharma, Buzz has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and will be released by Sony Music.

