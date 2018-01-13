"As far as last four finalists of Bigg Boss are concerned, I find Vikas very positive. I am rooting for Vikas Gupta. I want him to win Bigg Boss. I feel people should support participants who they admire," said Manveer Gurjar.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 is just one day away from its grand finale and all television celebrities have taken different sides and are supporting their favourite contestant whom they want to see as the winner. The top four finalists of this season are Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma who are fighting for the trophy. The interesting part is that Manveer Gurjar, who won the previous season of Bigg Boss has revealed the name of his favourite contestant and wants him to win the show. Manveer is cheering for none other than Vikas Gupta and wants Vikas to take away the trophy home.

“As far as last four finalists of Bigg Boss are concerned, I find Vikas very positive. I am rooting for Vikas Gupta. I want him to win Bigg Boss. I feel people should support participants who they admire,” Manveer told a leading daily. Manveer is making his Bollywood debut with Aaj Ki Ayodhya. Also, Manveer took to his Instagram account to share a post in which he revealed that he wants Vikas Gupta to win the reality TV show Bigg Boss 11.

“So here comes da top 4 n So its time 2 show our love n support 4 da one and only #VikasGupta @lostboyjourney …Viewers call him MasterMind but I found him Genuine & Generous bcus he used his mind to win n not 2 defeat others He hugged everyone after every fight n never behaved Psycho! He knows the game n he knew wat friendship is all abt too & someone who Never looked Selfish & Arrogant & yes never cried jus to impress the camera 😉So for me #BB11 is all about Vikas #VoteforVikas and make him a Winner. Vote Non-Stop to @lostboyjourney .. Vikas Gupta 👍🏼 #bb11 @siddharthhgupta @colorstv,” wrote Manveer.