Bigg Boss 11 fame Vikas Gupta was admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri due to viral fever and weakness. The news of his hospitalisation has made his fans worry. However, his brother confirmed he is feeling better and is in fact, working from home. Vikas Gupta is an Indian television show producer, creative director, screenwriter, host and actor, He is best known for being the 2nd runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Vikas Gupta mastermind of Bigg Boss 11 who ravished his fans with his strategies in Bigg Boss house and was well acclaimed by the viewers of much talked about reality show Bigg Boss 11. Vikas was found attending events, giving speeches and travelling all over. Vikas was admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri due to viral fever and weakness. The news of his hospitalisation has made his fans worry. However, his brother confirmed he is feeling better and is in fact, working from home.

Bollywood life got touch with his brother, Siddharthh who said, “Yes, he was admitted but is back home now. He had a high fever and extreme weakness but he has taken medication. Since he had a lot of work, he said he would come home and work from there.” Vikas has been travelling quite a bit nowadays and was also felicitated with a couple of awards. Vikas has started an initiative for the assistance of the elderly and other under-privileged section, the initiative is called Lost Boys Welfare.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 controversial queen Arshi Khan to make her dance cameo in this show

Vikas Gupta is an Indian television show producer, creative director, screenwriter, host and actor, He is best known for being the 2nd runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 11. Gupta was creative head of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for shows like Mahabharat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later started his own production studio The Lost Boy production which created popular television series Gumrah: End of innocence, Kaisi Ye Yaariaan, V The Serial, Ye Hai Aashiqui and MTV Webbed.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, 1 March 2018, full episode LIVE written updates: Nikhil spills the beans to Shagun

He is also the programming head of MTV India. On January 25, 2018, he won a ‘TV Personality of the Year’ award at the Loins Gold Award. Vikas was born to Sharda Gupta on May 7, 1988. His family consists of his mother and siblings Siddharth, Watan and Komal Gupta.

ALSO READ: Comedian Kapil Sharma gets trolled for posting photographs of his new flamboyant vanity van

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App