Television actor and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has been slapped with a legal notice by a jewellery brand, according to latest media reports. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant, who is busy promoting her debut Punjabi music video Bhasoodi with singer Sonu Thakral, has been accused of not returning the jewellery worth 11 lakhs post their brand promotion. Reports suggest that Hina, who wore the jewellery for her Dadasaheb Phalke Awards appearance said that her stylist had misplaced the jewellery and later went on threatening them if they did not brush it under the carpet.

Hina has been controversy’s favourite child ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 11 house. From her ugly spats with Shilpa Shinde to her comments to people from the television industry, Hina dragged herself in a number of controversies.

LOL🤣🤣🤣wonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses..😂👏👏 sorry haters this tactic will not work.. try something new.. bhassodi will still shine #Bhasoodi #NoMoreBullshit #BhasoodiHits7M https://t.co/BtZQ7jfSB8 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) July 18, 2018

Hina also keeps getting trolled on social media for some reason or the other. According to speculations, the Jewelry brand has asked Hina to either return the jewellery or pay the entire amount. However, after the entire controversy, Hina took to her Twitter handle and rubbished the rumours saying that no legal notice has reached her house and the tactics of her haters won’t work and her video Bhassodi will still shine.

Hina shot to fame after featuring in popular telly series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then made headlines with her stint on controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Her latest Punjabi video titled Bhassodi has received a mixed response from fans. News of Hina Khan been roped in for playing the vamp in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot have been doing rounds on social media for a long time now.

Hina Khan has a huge fan base on social media and is one of the most popular television actresses.

