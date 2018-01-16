Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Vikas Gupta, who is a successful television producer and a channel head, has apparently said that he will divide his prize money, Rs 6 lakh which he won on the show to his friends and former Bigg Boss contestants Jyoti Kumari and Arshi Khan. Vikas emerged as the second runner-up in the controversial reality show.

Television producer and channel head Vikas Gupta, who emerged as the second runner-up of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 has won millions of hearts with his stint on Bigg Boss 11 and was named the ‘mastermind ‘of the show. He made many good friends inside the Bigg Boss 11 house during his stay such as Arshi Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Hiten Tejwani among others. The latter, after coming out of the show has reportedly said he wants to give away his prize money to co-contestants Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari as they were his true friends through the game. Vikas Gupta owns The Lost Boy Productions which has created popular television series Gumrah: End of Innocence, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Webbed

Vikas received Rs 6 lakh in cash and wants to give Rs 3 lakh each to Arshi and Jyoti. He told Bombay Times in an interview, “Yes, I will give them Rs 3 lakh each. Jyoti stood by me like a rock when the whole house was against me. She shouted at each one of them saying, ‘No one will say a word to my Vikas bhai’. I got so much courage from a 20-year-old girl, who hails from a small town in Bihar. That incident gave me enough strength to survive in the house. Arshi, too, was protective of me. She cared more about me as a friend than the show.” Well, it will be interesting to see if Vikas actually gives away his prize money to his friends and wins some more hearts.

While Jyoti stayed in the game for just four weeks, Arshi stayed in the game till the last month. Arshi also had her share of fights with Vikas and even turned against him during certain tasks. However, after she was voted out of Bigg Boss, Arshi was extremely gracious while talking about Vikas in all her interviews.