“I am really glad about the way I played the game and I got so much love that I am overwhelmed. If I am standing next to two of the most popular TV actresses (Shilpa and Hina) of our time and if I have lost by just a few votes, then it is all because of the way I played the game and I am happy about it,” says Vikas Gupta.

Television producer and channel head Vikas Gupta, who participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 and entered the Bigg Boss house as a celebrity contestant is known as the ‘mastermind’ of the show as he played the game with a lot of grace and smartness. He used his brains to win tasks and very cleverly manipulated contestants so that they play according to him. Because of his smart play and clever strategies, he won millions of hearts. He didn’t abuse women, played with respect and dignity and therefore became one of the top three finalists on the show.

In the show, Vikas had a love-hate relationship with co-contestant Shilpa Shinde as they had a bitter past. In an interview with TellyMasala, Vikas revealed, “That fight (with Shilpa) was never from my side, she had an opinion about something and I am hoping that it has sorted out now and things are better from her side now. I really hope she is happy in her life now, she has won the show! I am very happy for her, she was my favourite player. I hope everything sorts out, there was no issue from my side ever. I wish we work again together soon.”

Apart from this, Vikas even spoke about his journey and mentioned how he is honoured to be in the top three. As he further added, “I am really glad about the way I played the game and I got so much love that I am overwhelmed. If I am standing next to two of the most popular TV actresses (Shilpa and Hina) of our time and if I have lost by just a few votes, then it is all because of the way I played the game and I am happy about it.”