Besides winning the reality show Bigg Boss 11, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame actress Shilpa Shinde has also become the most talked about contestant of the show on micro-blogging site Twitter. The show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, witnessed over 41 million tweets during the time it was on air.

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who won the reality show “Bigg Boss 11”, was the most talked about contestant of the season on Twitter. Twitter recorded over 41 million tweets in the course of the show (October 1, 2017 – January 15, 2018). This makes ‘#BiggBoss11′ the most talked about season of the popular reality show to date, read a statement issued on behalf of the micro-blogging site. Over the weekend, tweets related to “Bigg Boss 11” recorded over 5.7 million conversations (January 13-14).

Mentions of Shilpa peaked on Twitter with over 3 million tweets in relation as she was crowned the winner. She also emerged as the most talked about contestant of the show, followed by actress Hina Khan and producer Vikas Gupta consecutively. Actor Priyank Sharma and computer engineer Luv Tyagi made it to the top five. The official Twitter handle for the show garnered 5.3 million tweets across the season. The most re-tweeted post from the show garnered over 4,200 tweets and was the one where Shilpa walked down memory lane watching a video of her “Bigg Boss 11” journey as a build-up to the finale.

After over a three month-long battle inside the house, four participants made it to the grand finale – Shilpa, Hina, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas. Host Salman Khan named Shilpa as the winner of the show, aired on Colors channel, on Sunday night. The popular television actress and winner of “Bigg Boss Season 11”, says that after the “bad experience” she had with “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain”, she does not want to act in television serials anymore.

Often, winning the reality television show has translated to plum offers in the television space for celebrities. But Shilpa says after “whatever happened” during the “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai” — in which she essayed Angoori bhabhi — she does not want to work on small screen.

“I would rather explore the medium of films than television. After working for so many years, the way few people of the industry (referring to the producers of ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’) treated me, I am disheartened. I do not wish to work in the TV industry anymore,” Shilpa told IANS over phone.