It’s the Grand Finale for BiggBoss 11, this controversial TV reality show is in its last phase. Like all previous seasons, BiggBoss 11 had lots of drama, fights and trolling tasks which attracted the viewers. Finalist Shilpa Shinde has had an outstanding journey inside the show, while Vikas, Puneesh and Hina are also in the race for the trophy.

Controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 has finally reached its last stage. The finale of the dramatic show that is taking place today and one of the top four finalists, Shilpa Shinde has had an outstanding journey inside the show. After spending 3 months inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, it is Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde who has managed to win millions of hearts and has become ‘Shilmaa’ of India. The latter who has had many controversies in her past slowly became one of the most loved television personalities as she used to cook for everyone in the Bigg Boss house and took care of the contestants like a mother. Many contestants like Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan also started calling her Shilpa maa.

Shilpa had an interesting journey inside the house. She started as the most irritating element and ended up being the most entertaining one. From taking jibes at Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan to cooking food for the entire house, Shilpa had her own ways of attracting the attention of the cameras. For the most part of her stay inside the house, Shilpa played a clean game and didn’t get into useless fights. She even made peace with Vikas with whom she was at loggerheads on the first day. And not to forget, she even got into the good books of Salman Khan, who found her entertaining and the most honest player.

Apart from Salman, Shilpa has the support of her colleagues in the industry. Team Shilpa has names like Nitibha Kaul, Manu Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, Gautam Gulati and Romit Raj among others. However, Hina Khan too has given the show some of its best content in the season. She cried, she fought, she performed tasks and she did everything to keep the viewers entertained. Hina was the most aware contestant since she closely followed the previous seasons of Bigg Boss and came with a well thought of strategy.