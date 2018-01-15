Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has dedicated her Bigg Boss win to her late father in an adorable post. She tweeted, "For you Papa With love from, All my Fans". The Bhabhiji fame actor also thanked her fans for their massive support by tweeting, "Always By the fans, Always For the fans. All this while you were fans of #Shilpa bt Now I am a big fan of #Shilpians. Thanks and live you all.”

Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh Shinde shared an adorable selfie with her and added in another tweet, “I know saying THANKS would be a very shallow word to all #Shilpians Please keep loving and supporting your #ShilpaShinde for the entire lifetime”. Talking to Indian Express, Ashutosh said, “With the overwhelming support that she got, from her fans, right from day 1, I knew she would leave a mark in the history of Bigg Boss but I did not want to predict anything.” “When she was declared winner, I remembered the time when I met her in the house. The only thing that she said was, ‘Ashu, I can’t believe I’m in the Bigg Boss house’, he added.

For you Papa With love from,

All my Fans.. @shindeashutosh pic.twitter.com/nZQ3hvBDj8 — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) January 15, 2018

After the Bigg Boss finale, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame actor told a leading daily, “The audience who voted for me despite me singing such a tone-deaf song, I had complete faith in them. I did not think about defeat for a single moment. I had the confidence.” She added, “It has been a big journey and a great one. It is still unbelievable. After what I have gone through, this is the perfect answer… I think the way I lived inside that house, the way relationships were made there, I had never imagined such changes in my life.”

Here is the adorable selfie of BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde with her brother Ashutosh Shinde: