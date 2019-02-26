Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde who is popularly known for her role of Angoori Bhabhi in &Tv’s show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is receiving rape and death threats for supporting comedian cum cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement after the dastardly Pulwama Terror attack did not go well with the people and soon Twitter was trending with the hashtag to boycott Kapil Sharma show as well as to boycott Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said- For a ‘handful of people’ (CRPF soldiers) you can’t blame the entire nation or an individual. The attack was a cowardly attack and he condemns the act firmly.

To this Actress, cum politician Shilpa Shinde said that she totally supports Navjot Singh Sidhu that you can’t ban anyone whose views you don’t concur with. Everyone has the right to occupation and you can’t deny the right to earn my livelihood. Furthermore, she even said that she can understand what Pakistanis go through because she has been a victim of this ban culture. Post her statement Shil[pa started receiving death and rape threats online. The actress as per reports will be filing a legal notice against the unidentified people and also stressed that the authorities should take action against such people who harass women on cyberspace.

