Shilpa Shinde has teamed up with comedy king Sunil Grover for a new web series. The duo will be seen doing commentary on cricket in this new comedy web series. Shilpa Shinde was last seen in Bigg Boss 11 and has turned out the winner in the most controversial show aired on Colors

After winning India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss, Television actress Shilpa Shinde has got a new project in her kitty. The actress will be teaming up with comedy king Sunil Grover in a show for the digital platform. This show seems to be the result of the mid-air debacle between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in their earlier show Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma. They both have gone separate ways, while Kapil with his new show ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma’ and Sunil Grover with this new cricket comedy web series.

The series will be produced by sister duo Preeti and Neeti Simoes under their banner Lil Frodo Productions. As per reports, the team is currently working on the script and creative. Moreover, Sunil who has earlier entertained the audiences with characters like Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati is all set to be seen in a unique and different avatar on the show, which is speculated to be more entertaining than his previous avatars. Also, as per reports in a leading daily, Sunil Grover and Shilpa are yet to sign the project due to which makers have not yet made any official announcement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shinde had earlier starred in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, which is a popular comedy daily soap being aired on &TV. The actress later quit the show due to some issues with the producer of the show. She accused Sanjay Kohli, the producer of the show of sexual harassment and even filed an FIR against him. Meanwhile, the new show is set to give a new dimension in comedy and it has been heard that the show would most probably stream on Star’s digital platform, Hotstar.

