Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma shared a great bonding inside the house. The Delhi boy, who reached the finals made quite a few headlines during the show for his romance with fellow contestant Bandagi Kalra. The three have kept in touch after the show and have been often snapped at events.

Although controversial reality show Bigg Boss is known for ugly fights, but sometimes people find best of their friends too inside their house. The latest example is of the friendship between Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma who continue to be on good terms even after the show. Shinde has taken to photo-sharing platform Instagram to recall the good times and posted a couple of pictures with Sharma along with a caption, “shilpa_shinde_officialMissing those awesome moments @puneesh4353 Miss u Puneesh”.

Shilpa and Puneesh shared a nice friendship inside the show and often took a stand for each other. The Delhi boy, who reached the finals made quite a few headlines during the show for his romance with fellow contestant Bandagi Kalra. The three have kept in touch after the show and have been often snapped at events. Although, many alleged that Puneesh and Bandagi were faking the love to survive in the show for a longer time, their social media posts prove how they are head over heels in love with each other.

Shilpa Shinde had beaten Puneesh Sharma and Hina Khan in the Bigg Boss grand finale to emerge victorious. On the work front. Shilpa who took quite a long break after fall out with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain producers is all set to return with a show that will also be featuring Sunil Grover. The pictures of both of them together have gone viral on social media as people can’t wait to see two of the most beloved personalities of TV together.

