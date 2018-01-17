After winning the Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde is winning hearts with her dance moves at the first party after her Bigg Boss victory. In the videos that have gone viral on her social media fan pages, the television actor was seen shaking a leg in a pretty pink embellished designer kurti. The reality tv star defeated Yeh Rishta fame Hina Khan at the finale and took home 44 lakhs along with the winning trophy.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is winning hearts with her dance moves at the first party after Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been having a great time post her winning steak. Popularly known as Shilmaa, the television actor is currently busy thanking her fans for their massive support, holding media interactions and catching up with her friends. Recently, she was spotted flaunting her dance moves at the party of her close friend Rashmi Sharma. Leaving her motherly image behind, Shilpa was seen donning an elegant pink embeddlished designer kurti and stole hearts with her cheerful performance.

In an interview with a leading daily, Shilpa said, “The audience who voted for me despite me singing such a tone-deaf song, I had complete faith in them. I did not think about defeat for a single moment. I had the confidence.” Reflecting on her journey, Shilpa said; “It has been a big journey and a great one. It is still unbelievable. After what I have gone through, this is the perfect answer… I think the way I lived inside that house, the way relationships were made there, I had never imagined such changes in my life.”

Post her win, Shilpa also became one of the most talked about celebrity contestant of the entire Bigg Boss series with more than 3 million tweets into her account. The journey of Bhabhi Jii Ghar Par Hai fame actress started off on a rough note due to her rift with co contestant Vikas Gupta due to which she received a lot of late in the initial days. As the show progressed, Shilpa Shinde became one of the most favourite contestants inside and outside the Bigg Boss house bringing her one step closer to the win compared to her competitors.

Check out the dance videos flooding the social media fan pages of Shilpa Shinde: