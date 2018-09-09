Bigg Boss 12 is set to take over the silver screens on September 16 and rumours about the contestants have started to surface. Popular devotional singer, Anup Jalota, is expected to enter the Colors TV controversial reality TV show hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 12 is set to take over the silver screens on September 16 and rumours about the contestants have started to surface. While many names are already being discussed, the latest in the series will surprise you the most. Popular devotional singer, Anup Jalota, is expected to enter the Colors TV controversial reality TV show hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

As per reports doing the rounds, the singer was reluctant to become part of the show when he was first approached but the makers have reportedly convinced him. A report in Indian Express also quoted a source saying that Anup is supposed to enter the show as a celebrity contestant. He will not participate in a pair but individually.

“Initially, Anup was a little apprehensive of doing Bigg Boss. He has had a clean image with hardly any controversies. But the makers managed to convince him. He will be one of the single celebrity contestants in the show. Given his age, he could either turn out to be a favourite who the contestants will respect, or he could irk the younger lot. Whatever be it, we are sure he will add his own flavour to the show,” a source close to the channel was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

A few days back, Salman launched Biss Boss 12 at a grand event in Goa, where he introduced comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Lambachiya, as the first celebrity contestant-Jodi. Other names that are doing the rounds are Dipika Kakar, Danny D, Maahika Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Shaleen Bhanot among others.

The names of the contestants are not the only thing that has kept the fans on their toes, the rumour of Katrina Kaif hosting the show alongside Salman Khan has raised a lot of curiosity among the fans.

