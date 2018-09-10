Bigg Boss 12: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Libachiyaa are all set to enter Season 12 of popular reality show Bigg Boss. Speaking about their decision to enter the show, Bharti jokingly remarked that they might plan their first baby on the reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on Colors from September 16 at 9 PM on all days.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has emerged as one of the most controversial and talked about reality shows in recent years. As the show is gearing to mark a return on Indian Television on September 16 with Salman Khan as the host of the show yet again, it has already created quite a buzz with fun and interesting promos of the show. Amid the speculations, Salman Khan announced at the Goa launch of the show that the first celebrity couple to join the show would be comedian Bharti Singh and his husband Haarsh Libachiyaa.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Bharti and Harsh opened up about their decision to join the show and revealed that they might plan their baby on the reality show. When quipped about how does Bharti plan to do Bigg Boss, as well as India’s, Got Talent, she responded that it was a trick to distract everyone. She did do a few auditions but the makers of the show (IGT) will be roping in a new co-host now.

Expressing her disappointment over not being part of the show, Bharti stated she has been the face of IGT for quite some time and has built a great rapport with the judges, so she is definitely upset but excited at the same time for Bigg Boss.

Speaking about how excited she is to participate in the show along with her husband Harsh, Bharti stated that they flew to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi after a long honeymoon so now they are planning to have their baby on Bigg Boss. When the makers approached her for the show during Khatron Ke Khiladi, she said she would inform them about their decision later but she was happy when she got to know that she would enter the house with her husband.

When Bharti’s husband expressed his apprehensions about the show, Bharti interrupted that he agreed to show the money because of good money. When asked who would be a vichitra partner for Bharti apart from her husband, Bharti took the name of Maniesh Paul and added that they are like siblings. Stating that they have a very fun and beautiful bond, Bharti said that they fight a lot but also stand up for each other whenever the need arises.

Along with Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Libachiyaa, Celebrity couples like Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Scarlet Rose, Divya Agarwal and Anup Jalota among many others are speculated to enter the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More