The Bigg Boss 12 house has a large sprawling area which includes a garden, a swimming pool, and a vastly improved jail area which is bigger than before. Moreover, the colourful backgrounds in the house everywhere add to the charm of the place.

Bigg Boss season 12 is barely a couple of hours away from a blockbuster opening and there is a massive anticipation among fans about it. In order to assuage the restive fans, the makers of the show gave a sneak peek of the ‘house’ where all the action and drama will take place in the coming weeks. Chhupa Rustom, the camera in-charge in the Bigg Boss house, showed around the premises which are developed on beach theme.

The Bigg Boss 12 house has a large sprawling area which includes a garden, a swimming pool, and a vastly improved jail area which is bigger than before. Moreover, the colourful backgrounds in the house everywhere add to the charm of the place.

Since there will be couple entries as well this time, along with single contestants, the makers of the reality show have installed double beds in the house to cater the couples. While in the other part of the house, there are single beds for the single entrants. The bathrooms have been fitted with luxurious jacuzzis.

Take a look inside the Bigg Boss house:

ICYMI here’s the #BiggBoss12⁠ ⁠ house revealed for the first time! And Tweet with #BB12⁠ or #BiggBoss⁠ ⁠ to see the special Twitter emoji (video via @ColorsTV) https://t.co/EVrmyGeH2Q — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) September 16, 2018

The 12th edition of the Bigg Boss will hit the small screen on Sunday night at 9 pm. It will be hosted by Salman Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More