Anup Jalota who is popularly known for his bhajans is mourning on the sudden demise of her mother Kamla. She took her last breath on July 19, 2019 at 85. She was admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. Reason for her sudden death is not known. Probably, she was hospitalised due to age-related issues. Anup Jalota recently appeared for the reality show Bigg Boss 12.

He also visited Rishi Kapoor in New York. He also took to Instagram to share a photograph from his meeting on the social media handle. Anup’s wife Medha is also no more. She died due to liver problems at the age of 59.

Besides this, he also revealed the reason post exit from Bigg Boss 12. After the interview, she went straight to his mother who is 85 years old. First thing she asked was about Jasleen, so he told her that she was a ghost.

During Anup Jalota’s stay at Bigg Boss house, he drew a lot of flak from the social media for his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu.

After the exit, he rubbished all rumours related to his relationship with her. He also said that they both share ‘guru’ and ‘shishya’ sport of relation.

Anup Jalota hails from Nainital, Uttarakhand. He is counted among one of the best bhajan singers across the nation. Some popular bhajans are Aisi lagi lagan, Wo kala ek bansuri wala, Rang de chunariya, etc. His father, Purshottam Das Jalota, was also a renowned Bhajan singer and his brother Ajay Jalota, currently lives in California. He has two younger brothers- Anil Jalota, Ajay Jalota and two sisters, Anjali Dhir and Anita Mehra.

Our heartfelt condolences on the loss to the bereaved family.

