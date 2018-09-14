Bigg Boss 12: India's one of the most popular reality TV show Bigg Boss season 12 is all set to hit television screens on September 16. Always top on TRP and entertainment charts, Bigg Boss is among India's most watched reality TV show. Ahead of its mega season 12 launch, take a look at the expected contestant list who may be part of the reality show.

Expected contestants list who are expected to be part of Bigg Boss Season 12

Ssumier Pasricha | Comedian | Popularly known as Pammi Aunty

Ssumier Pasricha is an Indian actor, comedian and shot to fame through her online video where he portrayed himself as Pammi Aunty. Her videos are an instant hit on YouTube and is a known celebrity. Apart from portraying the role of Pammi Aunty, he has also starred in Indian, international movies, TV soaps and theatre musicals.

Dipika Kakar | TV Actress | Worked in Sasural Simar Ka

Dipika Kakar is an Indian television actress and was shot to fame from her TV serial Sasural Simar Ka. She portrayed the character of Simar in the daily soap. Dipika Kakar was also the part of dancing show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8. She also participated in Nach Baliye 8 with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. She will be soon seen in her Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Upcoming Film Paltan.

Karanvir Bohra | TV actor | Shot to fame after he worked in TV serial Shararat

Karanvir Bohra aka Manoj Bohra is an Indian television and film actor, producer and designer. He was shot to fame with his TV show Shararat. He has also been part of popular Indian show like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua … Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. Karanvir Bohra has also worked in films like Kismat Konnection and Mumbai 125 km.

Shaleen Bhanot | TV Actor | Popularly known for Saat Phere

Actor Shaleen Bhanot has been part of several Indian TV series and movies. At present, the celebrated actor is busy with his two upcoming films Love Ke Fundey and Chal Jhutey.

Srishty Rode | TV actress | Popularly known for Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed

Srishty Rode made her in debut in the television industry with her show Yeh Ishq Haaye. Her character in Yeh Ishq Haaye was bubbly and enchanting. She shot to fame after her appearance in Shobha Somnath Ki in which she played the role of Princess Shobha.

Neha Pendse | TV Actress | Known for May I come in Madam

Born and brought up in Mumbai, she began her career in the entertainment industry in Zee Marathi’s Bhagyalakshami. Apart from working in TV series, she has been a part of Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films.

Anup Jalota | Bhajan Singer | Know for his popular Bhajan Songs

Singer and Musician Anoop Jalota is a popular ghazal singer and also known for his poetry. Anup Jalota aka Bhajan Samraat has been conferred with Padma Shri in 2012 for his work in the field of Art-Indian Classical Music.

Sreesanth | Former cricketer and politician

Sreesanth was a former Indian cricket team member and has been part of the Indian cricket team in all the three formats. A right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler and a right-handed tail-ender batsman, Sreesanth was known for his aggressive field play and contributed to the Indian cricket in many ways.

After exiting from cricket, Sreesanth made his entry into politics and contested from Thiruvananthapuram on BJP’s ticket in Kerala Assembly elections.

Scarlett M Rose | Model | Splitsvilla Season 7

Scarlett M Rose is another contestant which Bigg Boss fans can expect to be part of the show. Model and actor Scarlett M Rose shot to fame after she appeared in MTV Splitsvilla as a contestant and won the show. She is an active social media user and keeps treating fans with her latest photos, videos and moments from her life.

Rajeev Sen | Model | Known for dating Kratika Sengar

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen is another E-town handsome who is expected to enter Bigg Boss House in its 12th season. He was known for dating Kratika Sengar. He is a proud owner of jewellery showrooms.

