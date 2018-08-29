And the much-awaited show Bigg Boss 12 is all set to premiere this September and the fans have already started guessing about the inmates. Although, there is no confirmation to the list of inmates being a part of the show but it is speculated that Dalljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot are all set to enter the house as contestants. As per a source close to an online entertainment portal, the former couple who were once in immense love may join the show as a pair.

Color’s famous show Bigg Boss is known for its controversy! Well, this season is going to be more dramatic as not single but the reality show will have contestants in the pair. Salman Khan’s show promises more entertainment and drama but the makers have kept the names of the contestants a secret. Although, there is no confirmation to the list of inmates being a part of the show but it is speculated that Dalljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot are all set to enter the house as contestants. As per a source close to an online entertainment portal, the former couple who were once in immense love may join the show as a pair. However, neither Dalljiet nor Shaleen has confirmed their involvement in the show.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi’s fan Anjum Fakih calls her an inspiration

You can now well imagine how things are going to turn out in the show as everybody is aware of the ugly past, the two have had. From their troubled marriage to Dalljiet deciding to separate with her son, Shaleen Bhanot was accused of domestic violence.

As per reports, the 12th season that is expected to premiere on September 16 will also star, the veteran actress of famous Indian television drama Bidai, Vibha Chibber. How can we forget Pammi Aunty urf Sumier Pasricha? Yes, you read it right! The comedy king will also be a part of the show. Splitsvilla hottie Scarlett M Rose will too set the house on fire with her curves. Shrishty Rode and Subuhi Joshi will also enter the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 12 second promo: Salman Khan reflects hilarious side of a mama-bhanja Jodi

Take a look at some of the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Dalljiet Kaur. The beauty quite often shares her photos with son Jaydon on her official Instagram account.

❤️This is it !!!! ❤️ A post shared by DEEPA (@kaurdalljiet) on Aug 2, 2018 at 8:13pm PDT

Goodmorning guys ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by DEEPA (@kaurdalljiet) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:33pm PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More