Bigg Boss 12 Day 55 Episode 56 November 9 2018 preview: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary, Megha Dhade and Somi Khan will be seen bidding for captaincy. However, it will be Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary who would be fighting out the final bid. In the captaincy task, the contestants would try to empty their contender's bowl and inch closer to victory.

Get ready for an exciting episode of Bigg Boss 12 as the new FIZZ captain of the house will be decided today. In the preview of the upcoming episode shared by the makers, four contestants namely Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary, Megha Dhade and Somi Khan can be seen fighting it out for captaincy.

To win captaincy, the winners of the Yaha-Waha task would have to perform another task in which each contestant, who would have a bowl filled with water, would try to make other contestants’ bowl empty while moving in 3 demarcated areas to lead the race.

Captaincy ka yudh hoga kadak jab #RomilChoudhary bhidenge @KVBohra se! Who are you rooting for? Don't forget to watch #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/F5TovGhcO7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 9, 2018

Before the task begins, the Happy Club can be seen planning to get Karanvir out of the race first while Srishty and Karanvir can be seen planning to get Megha out of the race. Deepika, on the other hand, has been made the sanchalak of the task. As the task begins, a fight erupts in the house after Deepika disqualifies Somi from the task. Meanwhile, Megha Dhade is the next one to leave the task.

Amid fights and drama, the fight for captaincy continues between Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary. As Romil requests Karanvir to leave the task and let him become the captain, Karanvir asserts that even he wants to become the captain. Who becomes the FIZZ captain of the house would be only be known tonight. Before this, Sreesanth was the captain of the house. Speaking about elimination, the entire Happy Club has been nominated this week, i.e Surbhi Rana, Romil Chaudhary, Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Season 12 airs on Colors at 9 PM from Monday to Sunday. Stay tuned to NewsX for more such updates!

