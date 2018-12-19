Bigg Boss 12 Day 94 Episode 95 December 19 2018 LIVE written updates: A lot of fun took place in the Bigg Boss house when Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary got to know that Sreesanth has prepared a special cake for his wife on her birthday. Both Deepak and Romil decided to tease Sreesanth while other contestants in the house witnessed all the fun. Meanwhile, housemates continued to strategise for the finale round.
Sreesanth prepares cake for his wife
Sreesanth has prepared a cake for his wife to surprise her on her birthday. Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary are teasing and making fun of Sreesanth over his cute gesture for his wife.
Woah! Ab kiska birthday celebrate kar rahe hain @sreesanth36 #BB12 ke ghar mein? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/81IiKdt0fo— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 19, 2018
Surbhi, Dipika and Deepak Thakur are the contenders for ticket to finale
Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar and Deepak Thakur become the contender for Ticket to the finale. Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur sings a song for Karanvir since he feels upset.
Dipika saved by Sreesanth and Deepak
Now its Sreesanth's turn to save Dipika in the task, as he feels that she is more deserving and always supports her. And after a mutual decision, Deepak and Sreesanth save Dipika Kakkar in the Bigg Boss fire station task.
Dipika, Romil save Surbhi Rana in fire station task
It happened exactly what Surbhi Rana wanted. Dipika and Romil Choudhary saved her in the fire station task and Dipika's brother in the house Sreesanth is extremely happy with her decision that she was able to convince Romil to save Surbhi.
Karanvir, Surbhi Rana exchange their seats with Dipika and Romil
As the Bigg Boss fire station task is underway, Karanvir Bohra and Surbhi Rana have exchanged their seats with Dipika and Romil Choudhary. Meanwhile, Dipika is off the view that Surbhi Rana is a real and brave contestant.