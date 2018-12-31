Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar has won the title of Bigg Boss season 12 and the Salman Khan has handed over the trophy to her. It was a neck to neck battle between Dipika and Sreesanth that has come to an end. The host of the show Salman Khan has handed over the winner's trophy to Dipika Kakar with a handsome cash prize.

Bigg Boss 12 winner: The most controversial show Bigg Boss season 12 hosted by Salman Khan has come to an end and Dipika Kakar has been announced as the winner of the house. Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth were among the top two contestants. She has taken away the prize money of Rs 30 lakh. She was a popular role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. During her Bigg Boss journey, she had been a crybaby and also tried to become ‘Kitchen Maa.’

