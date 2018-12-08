Bigg Boss 12 double eviction week: Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade will walk out of the show today i.e. December 8. According to the sources, Salman Khan and the makers of the show decided to do double eviction this week. It is also reported that the upcoming episodes of the reality show will be emotional as family members of the inmates will come to meet them.

Bigg Boss 12 double eviction week: Bigg Boss 12 hosted by Salman Khan turned out to be a flopreality show, this year. The show that revolves around controversy and whole lot of drama, was expected to hit the top list of TRP due to its every year demand but the makers of the show were in shock to see the downfall. Anyway, coming back to whats happening in the BB house. Well, the show is on urge of its finale and anytime soon we will have a Bigg Boss 12 winner. Before that, lets talk about this weeks eviction. It is reported that not one but two will walk out of the house.

Yesterday i.e. December 7’s episode was a simply a grilling day for Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanty as they were left into tears after Salman Khan lashed at both the contestant who were found creating unwanted row in the show. Salman Khan who is currently gearing up for his next saga Bharat with Katrina Kaif, was noted saying that two inmates will have to leave the Bigg Boss 12 house from the nominated list. According to Bigg Boss Khabri, Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade will get eliminated from the BB house today i.e. December 8.

Apart from that, this week will be all about family coming and praising their beloved ones. The task will start with contestants getting freezed. It is reported that Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshvari will be the first family member to enter the house. She will not only lash out at Sreesanth’s haters but will praise and thank Dipika was being a support system of Sree. Surbhi Rana’s brother and Dipika Kakar’s husband will also enter the BB 12 house in the coming week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More