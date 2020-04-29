Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu opens up about rumours of her secret marriage, says it was just for her upcoming project.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu, who garnered attention by appearing in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 12, is currently garnering attention for rumours around her marriage. It all started when the hottie astonished her fans with her recent post on Instagram. Jasleen Matharu shared a picture wearing sindoor on her forehead and chooda. Moreover, some hours back, Jasleen also shared a video where she was seen dancing on Chupke Ke song clad in chooda which made her fans wonder about her secret wedding during lockdown.

Dressed in a floral nightsuit, Jasleen Matharu didn’t specify anything in the caption of her picture and left her fans full of curiosity with two hearts. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Jasleen Matharu opened u about the secret behind her picture and video and said that her married avatar was for an upcoming project, which she will disclose soon. Moreover, some days back, Jasleen Matharu also expressed herself on getting married. She added that she wants to get married but has not found the right person.

Revealing about the qualities she wants in her partner, she said that she is not looking for a Prince charming but for a person who is understanding and stands by her side in every thick and thin. She added that whenever she feels that this person will take care of her family, she will marry him.

Also Read:

Take a look at Jasleen Matharu’s picture

Jasleen Matharu also appeared in Bigg Boss 12 with bhajan singer Anup Jalota and said that they both are dating each other but soon after Bigg Boss, their truth got revealed. Moreover, Jasleen Matharu also appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to woo Paras Chhabra but got eliminated in the first eliminations only.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App