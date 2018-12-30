Bigg Boss 12 grand finale LIVE updates: One of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 12 has reached the finale and the grand finale will take place tonight on Colors TV. The show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most popular television shows and the top five contestants are television actress Dipika Kakar, cricketer Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra.
According to latest media reports, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra have been evicted one day before the grand finale and now the top three contestants are Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur, it will be interesting to see that who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 12.
The grand finale will be a star-studded event and will witness crazy performances by Salman Khan who has been hosting the show for the past nine years. Bigg Boss 12 started 3 months ago and was one of the most successful seasons. Bigg Boss 12 had a Jodi theme this year and out of 20 contestants, it is Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur who have reached top 3. It will be interesting to see who takes away the Bigg Boss trophy tonight.
Live Updates
Latest promo by Bigg Boss will make you curious about the winner
Salman Khan is all set to host the grand finale of the Bigg Boss season 12. The excitement is doubled to watch the winner of this season across the
nation. It will be interesting to watch the winner of the game show. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss team has shared a promo for the viewers to make the audience more curious.
.@ms_dipika, @sreesanth36 aur @BeingSalmanKhan aa rahe hain aapka dil jeetne #BB12GrandFinale mein ek shaandaar performance ke saath! Are you excited to watch them tonight at 9 PM? #BB12 #BiggBoss12@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/Jgl0GWVNWZ— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 30, 2018