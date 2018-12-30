After much anticipation, the day is finally here when the winner of Bigg Boss 12 will be annouced. The 3 month long journey has culminated with Top 5 contestants leading the finale race and they are Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Dipika Kakar. As the fans extend their support to their favourite contestants, the latest buzz coming in at the moment is that Romil and Karanvir have been eliminated.
As per the latest report by an entertainment portal, Romil opted to walk out of the race for finale with a bag full of cash while Karanvir was eliminated. This leaves Sreesanth, Dipika and Deepak as the Top 3 contestants. Soon after the news was out, Fans of Romil and Karanvir took to Twitter to react to the news and extend their support.
Speaking about their journey, Romil Chaudhary was considered the mastermind of the show and had established a strong bond of co-contestants Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana. They were lovingly referred as the ‘Happy Club’. However, their relationship strained in the last few weeks. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra won hearts with his calm and non-aggressive personality. He had established a strong connection with Sreesanth and Dipika but their friendship couldn’t last long. Post this, Karanvir bonded with Surbhi Rana and the Happy Club.
Leave a Reply