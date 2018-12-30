Bigg Boss 12 grand finale: The 3-month journey of Bigg Boss Season 12 will eventually come to an end today as we know the winner of this season. The Top 5 contestants are Sreesanth, Dipika, Deepak, Romil and Karanvir. As per the latest reports, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra have been evicted from the race for victory, which leaves the final race between Dipika, Sreesanth and Deepak.

As per the latest report by an entertainment portal, Romil opted to walk out of the race for finale with a bag full of cash while Karanvir was eliminated. This leaves Sreesanth, Dipika and Deepak as the Top 3 contestants. Soon after the news was out, Fans of Romil and Karanvir took to Twitter to react to the news and extend their support.

This is so sad nd shame @BiggBoss makers u were completely biased thos season they have already decided their Top 3 that's why from last 3-4 weeks they tried hard to demotivate nd degrade #RomilChoudhary

He was the only deserving winner of this season #BiggBoss12 — Aakiriti choudhary (@Aakiritichoudh1) December 30, 2018

Best Player of the season is #RomilChoudhary of #BiggBoss12

All Rounder

Feeling bad for him 😑

He is deserving — Akshil (@Its_Akshil) December 30, 2018

Waahh bhai wahhh!! #RomilChaudhary is clearly in Top3 but still is evicted !! What's wrong with #BiggBoss12 @Chaudharysaab02 pic.twitter.com/VdjZkwW8mf — JANTA KA WINNER ROMIL (@Manashi_VD) December 30, 2018

Two of the MOST DESERVING finalists get 4th and 5th ranks! All hail season 12!!👏@ColorsTV @BiggBoss next season ka criteria quitting aur abusing rahega! Pehle hi announce krdo!🙌🖕#BB12 #BiggBoss12 — BiggBoss 12 🔝 (@biggboss12_12) December 30, 2018

Biased Hone ki bhi had hoti hai @BiggBoss Shame On you For Evicting #KaranvirBohra before others#BBCheatedViewers — Ashok🏅💥 #KaranvirFTW (@IamAshokOdii) December 30, 2018

Speaking about their journey, Romil Chaudhary was considered the mastermind of the show and had established a strong bond of co-contestants Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan and Surbhi Rana. They were lovingly referred as the ‘Happy Club’. However, their relationship strained in the last few weeks. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra won hearts with his calm and non-aggressive personality. He had established a strong connection with Sreesanth and Dipika but their friendship couldn’t last long. Post this, Karanvir bonded with Surbhi Rana and the Happy Club.

