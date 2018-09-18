Ever since Bigg Boss 12 contestants Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota has entered the show, social media is flooded with the trolls. Now, Jasleen's father has opened up about their relationship. In an interview to a leading daily, Jasleen's father said that he was shocked to hear about the news. Check out more details.

The most controversial television reality show Bigg Boss is back with its season 12. To spice up the show this year, the makers have introduced the contestants in jodis to entertain the fans. Among everyone, it is Jasleen Matharu and playback singer Anup Jalota’s jodi that is grabbing everyone’s attention. Much before entering the show, the couple’s relationship became a hot scoop of the tinsel town. But here’s the catch Jasleen’s parents never knew about their relationship.

Yes, in an interview to a leading daily, the Jasleen’s father said that the news of their relationship came as a shocker for the family. However, he didn’t want to comment anything on Jasleen’s personal life until he meets her. He added that his daughter is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and he wants her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show.

Being unaffected by the online trolling over their relationship, her father stated that he was not at all disturbed by the online bashing. Their daughter is a prominent figure in the industry and belonged to a reputed family so there is no question of seeking cheap publicity.

If reports are to be believed that Jasleen is a trained classical singer from her childhood days. Not just it, she is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, salsa, hip-hop and belly-dancing and also has a brown belt in kickboxing.

Ever since Jasleen and Anup Jalota’s relationship has been announced, Twitterati is trolling them for their relationship.

Check out some of the trolls here:

Salman's reaction when he got to know about #AnupJalota's relationship 👌😂 Ye "Pyaar" sach me hi andha hota hain 😂#BiggBoss12#BB12 pic.twitter.com/HlmRyIgFNP — Aarohi Shergil (@AarohiShergil) September 16, 2018

Two minutes silence for boys who are still single …😂😂🤣🤣including me#AnupJalota#BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/N8t66Wqcpb — kapil dahamiwal (@kkcool24399) September 16, 2018

My dad was so happy to see #AnupJalota on T. V and than Miss GF ki entry hui.. My dad was like kya bakwas hai bandh karo ye sab. 😂😂#BiggBoss12 — Hitanshi (@Hitaaanshiii) September 16, 2018

Never underestimate a man who sings Bhajans. Or for that matter who’s only 65 years young. 🤣#AnupJalota — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 16, 2018

They are not the only celebrities who’ve fallen prey to such trolls. Earlier Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas were targeted for having a significant age gap in their relationship.

Anup Jalot is an Indian playback singer, who is popularly known for singing Govind Bagariya, Garhtaknet in the Hindu devotional music bhajan and the Urdu form of poetry, ghazal.

