The most controversial television reality show Bigg Boss is back with its season 12. To spice up the show this year, the makers have introduced the contestants in jodis to entertain the fans. Among everyone, it is Jasleen Matharu and playback singer Anup Jalota’s jodi that is grabbing everyone’s attention. Much before entering the show, the couple’s relationship became a hot scoop of the tinsel town. But here’s the catch Jasleen’s parents never knew about their relationship.
Yes, in an interview to a leading daily, the Jasleen’s father said that the news of their relationship came as a shocker for the family. However, he didn’t want to comment anything on Jasleen’s personal life until he meets her. He added that his daughter is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and he wants her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show.
Being unaffected by the online trolling over their relationship, her father stated that he was not at all disturbed by the online bashing. Their daughter is a prominent figure in the industry and belonged to a reputed family so there is no question of seeking cheap publicity.
If reports are to be believed that Jasleen is a trained classical singer from her childhood days. Not just it, she is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, salsa, hip-hop and belly-dancing and also has a brown belt in kickboxing.
Ever since Jasleen and Anup Jalota’s relationship has been announced, Twitterati is trolling them for their relationship.
They are not the only celebrities who’ve fallen prey to such trolls. Earlier Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas were targeted for having a significant age gap in their relationship.
Anup Jalot is an Indian playback singer, who is popularly known for singing Govind Bagariya, Garhtaknet in the Hindu devotional music bhajan and the Urdu form of poetry, ghazal.
