Bigg Boss 12: The latest promo of Bigg Boss 12 hosted by Salman Khan has raised excitement among the fans. As the show gears to hit the screens on September 16, here is a list of celebrity couples who might be a part of the reality show.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar to be a part of Bigg Boss 12?

Seasons after seasons, Bigg Boss has emerged as one the biggest reality shows of Indian Television. As the makers of the show get ready to enthral the audience with a brand new season, the excitement around the probable contestants is rising at the peak. Bringing a fresh new twist to the format of the show, Bigg Boss 12 will witness couples rather than individual contestants. From married couples, live-in partners, gay couples, friends, brother-sister to parent-child, Bigg Boss 12 promises double the fun and controversies.

Apart from commoners, celebrity couples will be seen bringing in much-needed glamour and raising temperatures with their sizzling chemistry inside the house. Before the show premieres on Colors on September 16, here is a list of celebrity couples that might be a part of the show:

Milind Soman – Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have remained the centre of the spotlight ever since the duo opened up about their relationship on social media. Shutting down the haters who slam the couple over their age difference, Milind and Ankita tied the knot earlier this year.

Gurmeet Choudhary – Debina Bonnerjee

Crossing paths at a talent contest in Mumbai in 2006 to falling in love on the sets of Star Plus’s Ramayan, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have come a long way and have emerged as one of the leading couples of Indian Television.

Siddharth Sagar- Subhuhi Joshi

Rising to fame with various stand-up comedy shows like Comedy Circus and Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, Siddharth Sagar reunited with his ex-girlfriend Subuhi Joshi after a rough patch in 2017. Subuhi Joshi was the second runner-up of Splitsvilla Season 6.

Rithvik Dhanjani- Asha Negi

With love… Ashvik.. #HappyFaces✨ A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on Jun 26, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi are one of the most loved and charming couples of Indian Television. Met on the sets of Zee Tv’s show Pavitra Rishta in 2009, the duo has been going strong ever since.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Met on the sets of Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka followed by strengthening their connection at Nach Baliye Season 8, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are known to give major relationship goals with their sizzling chemistry. The duo tied the knot earlier this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More