Bigg Boss season 12 is just a few hours away and the teasers of the show have already started doing the rounds on social media. Besides Salman Khan, Bigg Boss has given us several other reasons to just love it. Every year some new personalities get themselves locked in the Bigg Boss house and whatever they do inside the house make headlines outside. This year, the much-awaited reality show is different from the rest of the seasons in so many ways and one can’t deny the fact that entertainment is going to be multiplied. Bigg Boss 12 is going to be premiered from September 16 at 9:00 pm and if you are a fan then you definitely need to know what’s written down.

When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted reality show

If you are wondering that where and when to watch it then no worries because we are here happy to help you. If you are staying at your home with a perfect set of television box then you can simply switch to Colors TV and watch the show live at 9 pm. Earlier, the show used to be broadcast at around 10:30 pm for the weekdays and it was only during the weekends when the viewers can watch the reality show at around 9:00 pm. On weekends, viewers used to watch the special episodes dubbed as Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

Interestingly, this time the location of the Bigg Boss house has been switched to Goa from Lonavala. Now if you are among those who don’t have television screens or staying away from home and busy travelling then your smartphone is all that you need.

You can watch Colors TV channel on apps like Jio TV and if you don’t have that option too then don’t worry there are ample of other choices too. You can opt to watch the repeat telecast of the show next morning on Voot, Viacom 18’s OTT service. Also, if you are an Airtel subscriber then download the Airtel TV app where you can watch the Bigg Boss 12.

