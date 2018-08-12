Salman Khan is back with yet another interesting season of popular reality game show Bigg Boss season 12 and channel on Sunday released the first promo of the show and seems like Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with a bang!

The much-awaited first promo of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s most popular shows Bigg Boss 12 has finally been unveiled on Sunday. The highly anticipated promo starring the host of Bigg Boss 12 was shared the official Twitter handle of Colors’ CEO Raj Nayak and he wrote that the wait of all the fans has come to an end as Salman Khan is coming back once again for Bigg Boss season 12.

The buzz around Bigg Boss has 12 has been doing rounds for a long time now and even the new format for the 12th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 has increased the curiosity among fans for the show. This time, the show will only have couple contestants, such as parent-child, sister-brother, married couples, or friends.

The list of anticipated contestants on the show comprises of Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar, popular television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, mom-son Jodi, sisters Shafaq and Falaq Naaz, popular comedian Siddharth Sagar and girlfriend Subuhi Joshi among others are expected to be on one of the most controversial television reality show which is hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Also, things turned extremely interesting when there were reports of British porn star Danny D participating on the show. Earlier, former adult star Sunny Leone has been a part of the 6th season of Bigg Boss. This year, there is another good news for all Bigg Boss fans as unlike the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 12 will this time premiere on September 16, as earlier it used to begin in October end.

Bigg Boss 12 is one of the most anticipated reality show of this year as it has been topping the TRP charts for the past 10 years. This will be the ninth time in a row that Bollywood megastar Salman Khan will be hosting the show.

