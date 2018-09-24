Bigg Boss 12: Devotional singer Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu are making all the right buzz in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Reacting to their relationship, Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has stated that she feels Jasleen would soon leave Anup for a fellow contestant like Shivashish and he would be left with just a lota. She added that if that happens, she is ready to be Anup Jalota's girlfriend.

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Salman Khan, is not just ruling Indian television but also social media. With fights, drama and romance on an all-time high, the show is making its way to the top of TRP charts and has hooked the audience to their television screens. Along with the audience, it is controversy’s favourite child Rakhi Sawant who is paying special attention to the show, all because of Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu’s vichitra Jodi.

In her latest media interaction, when Rakhi was asked about her thoughts on the current season of Bigg Boss, she stated that this season is so amazing and it is especially interesting to watch Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen. Revealing that she knows Jasleen for many years, Rakhi said that she was a part of Jasleen’s dad Kesar Matharu’s film production when she had entered the industry as a struggling artist.

However, she feels that Jasleen would leave the singer soon and get wooed by fellow contestants like Shivashish. After which, he will be left with just a lota. Taking a dig at the singer’s age, she said he cannot even walk properly, how would he do any ‘kaand’? To this, she added that he must have done something that his former three wives ran away or he might not have done anything at all. At the end of her interaction, Rakhi said that Anup Ji should not worry as she is ready to be his girfriend if Jasleen leaves him.

Speaking to a leading daily about their relationship before entering the house, Jasleen revealed that she and Anup Jalota have been together for more than three years and nobody knows about it. Thus, their entry in the Bigg Boss house as a couple will come as a shock to many.

