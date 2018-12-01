Sara Ali Khan Instagram photos: Sara Ali Khan who is making her debut in the Bollywood industry with her movie Kedarnath. The movie is to be released on 7th December 2018. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are seen in lead roles. The songs of the movie are trending on the chartbusters with the new song Jaan Nisaar released on 30th November 2018.

Sara Ali Khan Instagram photos: Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming movie Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She is now making her debut in Bollywood with a spiritual romantic movie Kedarnath which is about the Uttrakhand Floods happened in 2013. The movie is a dream project for the director Abhishek Kapoor who in the past has directed Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che. The debutant actress Sara Ali Khan turned up in Bigg Boss season 12 as she uploaded a picture with Salman Khan on Instagram. She is posing very elegantly with the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan for promoting her film Kedarnath. Sara is seen wearing a red Nachiket Barve dress while Salman Khan kept it casual with a dark blue T-shirt and jeans. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are doing their best in leaving no stone unturned as they are promoting the movie on talk shows, radio shows and TV shows.

The movie has struck a chord with the audience as the trailer, teaser and songs are very well received by the fans. People have started believing in the fictional love story which happened in the tragic floods in Uttrakhand. The movie has been shot in Kedarnath Temple. Sushant Singh Rajput is playing a Muslim native boy named Mansoor and Sara Ali Khan plays the role of a Hindu girl who has come for a spiritual trip in Kedarnath Temple. The songs of the movie are trending with Namo Namo and Sweetheart on top of the chartbusters. Recently, the song Jaan Nisaar was released on 28 November 2018 which is a hit among the fans.

