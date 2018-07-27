The premiere date of the much-awaited 12th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss has finally been released. The show, which is one of the most popular Indian reality TV show, will have its grand premiere on September 16 this year. Although each year Bigg Boss begins in October and ends in January first week, but this time there is a good news for all the fans of Bigg Boss that Bigg Boss 12 will have its grand premiere one month earlier.

The premiere date of the much-awaited 12th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss has finally been released. The show, which is one of the most popular Indian reality TV show, will have its grand premiere on September 16 this year. Although each year Bigg Boss begins in October and ends in January first week, but this time there is a good news for all the fans of Bigg Boss that Bigg Boss 12 will have its grand premiere one month earlier. The show, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is one of the most loved and popular reality TV show which has been running successfully for the past 12 years now. Salman Khan will now be hosting the 9th season in a row.

Fans love everything about the Bigg Boss show—from the endless fights, fun tasks, unlimited drama and most of all, Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar where he makes the weekend a lot of fun with his witty jokes, sarcasm and much more. He comes to take the class of some contestants and also guides them in the right direction.

This year, there will be a new format of Bigg Boss 12 where couples will enter the show together. It could be husband-wife, parent-child, siblings, friends or lovers.

According to speculations, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Vibha and Puru Chibber, Shafaq and Falak Naaz, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Siddharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi are expected to participate in Bigg Boss 12 this year.

There were reports that British porn star Danny D will also be taking a part in the 12th season of Bigg Boss. There is already a lot of buzz which has been created around Bigg Boss 12.

Bigg Boss 12’s grand premiere will be held on September 16.

