Bigg Boss 12: In the latest episode, Dipika Kakar slammed Romil and Srishti for commenting on her personal life. They compared her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and brother Sreesanth's relationship. Srishti felt guilty but no sought of such feeling was visible on Romil's face. In response to this, Dipika's husband outraged on Twitter and backed his wife.

Bigg Boss 12: This Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar showcased a new angle and side of entertainment. Yesterday’s episode was not less than a roller coaster. While Nominated contestants were happy because of no elimination, at the same time there were contestants who looked angry and upset. A fight broke down between Romil Chaudhary and Dipika Kakar. The reason for the fight was that Romil and Srishti Rode commented on Dipika’s personal life by comparing her husband Shoaib Ibrahim with Sreesanth, whom she calls her brother.

To this, Dipika got very angry and upset and blasted on Srishti and Romil. Post the fight, Srishti was feeling guilty and shared her emotions with Karanvir Bohra and Karan, being a good friend consoled her well. No such guilty feeling was there on Romil’s face post to the fight. Happy club members Surbhi Rana , Deepak Thakur and Somi khan were also seen making Romil understand his fault.

By giving a response to the fight and supporting his wife Dipika’s husband Shoaib outraged his anger on his Twitter account. He requested the audience to follow the right side and support Dipika in every possible way. He wrote four notes as a response to the fight stating that Dipika is not the only person, expressing her emotions on the show moreover she is the only person who is getting bullied for her emotions. The way Romil and Srishti made fun and compared the relationships of a brother and husband is simply not acceptable. He also suggested the makers of the show to release a warning so that such things are not repeated in the show.

The Lovely husband posted a hashtag on Twitter in support of her wife that read— #ImWithDipika. To which many fans and friends came to support her on Twitter. In an hour, Shoaib and Dipika’s fans flooded Twitter with their comments to showcase their love and care they have for the couple.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More