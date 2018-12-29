Bigg Boss 12: As the finale of Bigg Boss 12 approaches closer, the fight for the coveted trophy and Bigg Boss title has reached the peak. The Top 5 contestants who are in the race for victory are Sreesanth, Deepika, Deepak, Romil and Karanvir. Recently, a report by an entertainment portal suggested that Sreesanth has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 12 a day before the finale. However, Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari has dismissed such speculations.

The 3-month journey of Bigg Boss Season 11 has almost come to an end and the winner of the show will be declared tomorrow, i.e December 30, 2018. Amidst the heightened drama and excitement, it is Sreesanth, Dipika, Romil, Deepak and Karanvir who have reached the Top 5. As the fans continue to extend their support to their favourite contestants, a report by an entertainment portal states that Sreesanth has been eliminated from the house a day before the grand finale.

The report adds that as per the speculations circulating on social media, Sreesanth got into an ugly spat with co-contestant Deepak and decided to jump out of the fences of the house in a fit of rage. Considering Sreesanth’s high temperament, many social media users were left in a tizzy. Reacting to the piece of news, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari took to her official Twitter account to call the speculations fake and asked his fans not to believe in it.

Good work PR but unfortunately for you, it's not true! #SreeFam don't believe this news and such pages who have zero facts and write only for thier own pleasure. #VoteForSreesanth https://t.co/fbi1uuM7iF — Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) December 28, 2018

As the date of the finale approaches closer, everybody is busy rooting for their favourite contestants to win the Bigg Boss title and take home the coveted trophy. Interestingly, last season’s winner Shilpa Shinde has time and again come out in support of Sreesanth and expressed her desire to see him win the show.

