Bigg Boss 12: Tv actor Dipika Kakar, who played the role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, has been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 12. At the grand finale, Dipika emerged victorious after defeating her co-contestant Sreesanth, who emerged as the first runners-up of the show. Post her win, Sreesanth's manager has slammed Dipika's win and called her fake winner of a fake show.

The journey of contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house has come to an end but not the fights and drama. After completing the three-month journey in Bigg Boss, Tv actor Dipika Kakar was announced as the winner last night by Salman Khan and defeated her co-contestants Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary, and Karanvir Bohra. Soon after the result was declared, congratulatory messages poured in on social media but there were many who were not pleased with it at all.

One of them was none other than Sreesanth’s manager Ronita Krishna Sharma. Commenting on a post posted by the official Twitter handle of Colors, Ronita slammed Dipika’s win and called her fake winner of a fake show. In her tweet, Ronita urged the makers of the show to opt for just dignified people and do Satsang instead of Bigg Boss.

Take a look at Ronita’s tweet here:

From next time plz choose only dignified people n do satsang instead of biggboss, or maybe do a dipika mata ka halwa show @ms_dipika u r not deserving at all. Fake winner of a fake show ! Partial n favoured! I hope u sleep in peace after this non deserving win! — RonitaKrishnaSharma (@ronitasharma) December 30, 2018

Here’s what Ronita posted about Dipika’s win on her Twitter account-

WHat’s d point of winning a show where u have not won d heart of ur audience? What is d point of Doing a show when u already know u r favoured! @ms_dipika is d worst performer, most unloved n most undeserving. Wondering how this fake win is even overwhelming #WorstWinnerDipika — RonitaKrishnaSharma (@ronitasharma) December 31, 2018

On the other hand, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari asked his fans not to be disheartened after he emerged as the first runner-up of the show. She further emphasised that Sreesanth proved his selflessness right at the moment when he stated that he would be happier if Dipika wins the show.

