The journey of contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house has come to an end but not the fights and drama. After completing the three-month journey in Bigg Boss, Tv actor Dipika Kakar was announced as the winner last night by Salman Khan and defeated her co-contestants Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary, and Karanvir Bohra. Soon after the result was declared, congratulatory messages poured in on social media but there were many who were not pleased with it at all.
One of them was none other than Sreesanth’s manager Ronita Krishna Sharma. Commenting on a post posted by the official Twitter handle of Colors, Ronita slammed Dipika’s win and called her fake winner of a fake show. In her tweet, Ronita urged the makers of the show to opt for just dignified people and do Satsang instead of Bigg Boss.
Take a look at Ronita’s tweet here:
Here’s what Ronita posted about Dipika’s win on her Twitter account-
On the other hand, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari asked his fans not to be disheartened after he emerged as the first runner-up of the show. She further emphasised that Sreesanth proved his selflessness right at the moment when he stated that he would be happier if Dipika wins the show.
Leave a Reply