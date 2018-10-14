Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: This week proved to be a difficult one for the contestants as Salman Khan gave them heavy threats. Salman Khan appeared in a furious mood this Saturday because of the violent actions by contestants. The mood got lighter when Kajol graced the show to promote her movie Helicopter Eela and had a lot of fun with the contestants. The vibrant beauty Kajol Devgan added positivity in the air and played games with superstar Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: This week proved to be a difficult one for the contestants as Salman Khan gave them heavy threats. But after the storm, Salman gave them a sigh of relief by calling Kajol in the weekend ka vaar. In the last episode of Bigg Boss aired on October 13 was full of festive vibes as the vibrant beauty Kajol Devgan graced it with her presence. Salman Khan appeared in a furious mood this Saturday because of the uncivilised actions by contestants. He believes that there are certain rules and regulation set for the contestants staying inside the house and all those rules should be followed by one and all.

This weekend ka vaar was full of twist and turns as the Bollywood beauty Kajol added the festive tadka to the tensed mood. Bigg Boss took to its official Twitter account to share a glimpse of the night where Kajol can be seen having a gala time with the contestants and the host Salman Khan. No doubt, Kajol looked extremely gorgeous on the show and created a blissful environment all over. Here’s the video:

The frequent violence by people in Bigg Boss’s house-made Salman really furious and he said that if they do not mend their ways, he would personally throw them out. Further, he also added that if all this is not acceptable by Bigg Boss, he is free to remove Salman from the show as he does not want to be a part of a show where people harass each other.

According to few of media reports, Nehaa Pendse will be evicted from the show this time. But right now, in this Weekend Ka Vaar the contestants got schooled from Salman on the issue of violence where he also said that if it all continues to happen, he will quit the show.

