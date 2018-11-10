Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: 90's hit Bollywood couple Preity Zinta and Salman Khan, who have previously worked together in films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Jaan-E-Mann, have reunited. In the photos that are going viral from the sets of Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar, Preity and Salman look picture-perfect in the photos. Preity Zinta has joined Salman Khan on the show to promote her upcoming film Bhaiaji Superhit.

With films like Jaan-E-Mann, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Preity Zinta redefined romance in the 90s and continue to be one of the most loved and on-screen couples of Bollywood. When the duo meet, sparks are sure to fly. And that is exactly what seems to have happened when Preity Zinta came to promote her upcoming film Bhaiaji Superhit co-starring Sunny Deol on the sets of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 hosted by the Bollywood megastar.

Scheduled to air tonight, the photos from Weekend Ka Vaar’s episode have already gone viral and are raising excitement among the audience. In one of the photos that are taking social media by storm, Preity can be seen kissing Salman on his cheek while in the other photo they can be seen taking a stunning selfie.

With this, Preity has also shared a photo of the filmy duo on her official Instagram account stating that she is super excited to see Bigg Boss tonight as the upcoming episode is filled with fun, banter, dance and laughter with none other than Salman Khan. Needless to say, the Preity and Salman look picture-perfect in the photo.

In the preview of tonight’s show shared by makers on social media, Salman Khan can be seen reprimanding Bigg Boss 12 contestants Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana for questioning co-contestant Jasleen Matharu’s character and calling her a gold-digger for dating devotional singer Anup Jalota.

For the uninitiated, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a vichitra Jodi and revealed that they are in a relationship with each other. However, after getting evicted from the show, the singer has clarified that Jasleen and him just share a musical relationship and they are not dating each other.

