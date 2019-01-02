The three-month journey of Bigg Boss has finally come to an end with TV actor Dipika Kakar taking home the winner trophy. Post her win, Dipika has posted a heartfelt message for Sreesanth on Instagram in which she has thanked him for being a part of her journey. Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra has shared a photo in which he can be seen posing with his family and rest of the Bigg Boss contestants.

Bigg Boss season 12 has come to an end but the bonds that were formed inside the house are still intact and going strong. After emerging as the winner of the show, Tv actor Dipika Kakar has posted a heartfelt message for former Indian cricketer Sreesanth, whom she considered a brother in the reality show.

Posting a series of photos on her official Instagram account, Dipika thanked him for being a part of her journey and remembered how they stood by each other in every situation. Ending the note on a positive note, Dipika added that she is and will be his sister for life.

On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra, who emerged as the 5th runner up of the show, posted a photo on the occassion of New Year in which he can be seen posing for a picture-perfect reunion photo with his daughter, wife and rest of the contestants.

In the photo, one can spot contestants like Srishty Rode, Roshmi Banik, Nehha Pendse, Urvashi Bani, Saba and Somi Khan, Megha Dhade, Kriti Varma and Rohit Suchanti. Thanking Bigg Boss for making him a better version of himself, Karanvir mentioned that he is starting off the new year with love and forgiveness.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More