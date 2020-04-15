Recently, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim shared a post on her Instagram in which she was wearing a t-shirt painted by her. Read the article and check out the pictures.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is making mot of her time in this lockdown period. She is finding out her interests in other things like we saw her cooking delicious dishes in this quarantine, she is also spending time with her family. Deepika and Shoaib are also making Tik Tok videos to pass their time and also to entertain their fans.

Recently a very different side of the star was seen when she shared a post on Instagram. This time she showed her artistic side and painted a beautiful design on a t-shirt. Not just that, she even shared with her fans all the hurdles she faced during painting the t-shirt. In the caption of the post, she wrote, the design is done, but she got stuck in many places as her favorite colors were not present, anyhow it got completed now. She also said she likes it and asked her fans about their comments.

Somedays back Dipika also shared the pictures of her when she was in the process of painting the design on the t-shirt. She was looking engrossed in the pictures. Recently, the diva also shared a video on her Instagram in which it was seen that hr hubby Shoaib is giving her a helping hand in doing household work.

In the video, Shoaib was washing dishes. In this lockdown period, another talent of Shoaib which came out is that he makes really good tea. Somedays back Dipika asked Shoaib to make tea for her late-night as they both are tea lovers. Both are utilizing their lockdown time in doing something good and creative. They both are even setting up couple goals.

