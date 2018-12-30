Bigg Boss 12 Winner and Prize Money: The Bigg Boss 12 finale is finally here and the top 3 candidates are now waiting for the results-Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth. Earlier, the prize money was 1 crore but now it has been reduced to 50 lakh with a winner's trophy. Meanwhile, Sreesanth has been lately trending on Twitter, with a hashtag SreesanthForTheVictory. He has been very popular and there are also speculations that he might win the 12th season.

Bigg Boss 12 Winner Prize Money: The Bigg Boss 12 finale is finally here and the top 3 candidates are now waiting for the results-Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, while Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra have been eliminated from the show. As per the rules of the reality show, the winner will be declared on the basis of audience votes. Earlier, the prize money was 1 crore but now it has been reduced to 50 lakh with a winner’s trophy.

The last season of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss, that was season 11, was won by Shilpa Shinde. The diva was already famous for her comedy show titled Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. In the last season, the amount was 44 lakh, so Shilpa after winning the 11th season of Bigg Boss took home prize money of Rs 44 lakh.

Bigg Boss Season 1 to 12 winners name and price money

Bigg Boss 1 winner Rahul Roy – Prize money Rs 1 crore

Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik – Prize money Rs 1 crore

Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh – Prize money Rs 1 crore

Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari – Prize money Rs 1 crore

Bigg Boss 5 winner Juhi Parmar – Prize money Rs 1 crore

Bigg Boss 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia – Prize money 50 lakh

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan – Prize money 50 lakh

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati – Prize money 50 lakh

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula – Prize money 50 lakh

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar – Prize money 50 lakh

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde – Prize money 50 lakh

Bigg Boss 12 winner to be announced – Prize money 50 lakh

Meanwhile, Sreesanth has been lately trending on Twitter, with a hashtag SreesanthForTheVictory. He has been very popular and there are also speculations that he might win the 12th season.

Though the cricketer has been infamous for his aggressive behaviour in the show. In the show, he also locked himself in the washroom and refused to come out after a heated argument with one of the contestants.

He did eventually come out of the washroom but complained of a headache and was rushed to a hospital in Lonavala due to his health issues.

