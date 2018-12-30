Bigg Boss season 12 is finally coming to an end and the grand finale will take place today—December 30. The finale will start at 9 pm on Colors TV and fans are eagerly waiting to see that who out of the 5 finalists—Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur will take away the Bigg Boss 12 trophy tonight.

According to latest media reports, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary have been evicted from the show and now the top three finalists are are Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur. It is a very tough competition as both Dipika and Sree have a very strong and loyal fan base across the globe and even Deepak Thakur has managed to build a good fan following during his stay in the Bigg Boss house but it is being anticipated that Sreesanth will be the winner of this season as everyone loves him and he has also been trending on social media sites with a hashtag saying Sreesanth for the victory.

#BB12GrandFinale mein hoga jalwa hi jalwa jab @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath @bharti_lalli karegi dance ki jugalbandi! Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the masti. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/TPJzWrs6j2 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018

However, the name of the winner will be disclosed tonight by Salman Khan.

