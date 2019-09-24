Bigg Boss season 13 is about to begin and we get you a list of the 10 couples who found love in each other in the Bigg Boss house in the past 12 seasons.

We get you a list of 10 such Bigg Boss couples who made headlines with their PDA

Bigg Boss 13 is about to kick-start and fans cannot wait to watch all the high-voltage drama which takes place inside the Bigg Boss house. One of the most controversial reality shows ever, Bigg Boss is not only known for various ugly fights, politics, gossip, and entertainment but is also known for the PDA among some contestants who happen to find love during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

For the past several years, almost all the seasons of Bigg Boss have seen affairs, PDAs and love stories. May it is Aryan Vaid and Anupama Verma from the first season or Puneesh Sharma-Bangdi Kalra from the 11th season, these couples have always managed to up the TRP game with their affairs.

We get you a list of 10 such Bigg Boss couples who made headlines with their PDA inside the Bigg Boss house in the past 12 years.

Aryan Vaid and Anupama Verma: In the first season of Bigg Boss, it was Aryan and Anupama’s romance which had set the house on fire! Their romantic late-night talks, long conversations on their favourite ‘sofa’ became the talk of the town.

Rahul Mahajan-Payal Rohtagi: Rahul Mahajan and controversies go hand in hand. Much before his reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, the man had already found love in the Bigg Boss house in the 2nd season and he found love in the current social media sensation Payal Rohtagi. Their chilling time in the pool raised many eyebrows.

Ashmit Patel-Veena Malik- It was in the 4th season where everyone spoke about three things in Bigg Boss—Dolly Bindra and her anger, the romance between Ashmit and Veena. Their PDA clippings started a huge controversy as Veena Malik is a Pakistani actress and her head massages to Ashmit, their couch time and much more made headlines.

Tanisha Mukherjee-Armaan Kohli: In the 7th season, there were loevbirds Tanisha Mukherjee-Armaan Kohli who never shied away from expressing the love for each other on the national television. Not only this, but their kissing clip from the smoking room also went viral on social media.

Gauhar Khan-Kushan Tandon: Another big love story from season 7 which was all over the news. Not only they fought for each other in the Bigg Boss house and stayed together till the end, but they also dated for several months even after the show ended.

Gautam Gulati-Diandra Sores: When their romance was brewing in the Bigg Boss house in full springs, there were reports that Diandra is pregnant. This news came after Diandra and Gautam went inside the restroom of the Bigg Boss house and stayed there for a long time!

Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel: Another love story in the Bigg Boss house which made headlines. They not only expressed their love for each other in the Bigg Boss house, Upen later proposed Karishma on the sets of another reality show Nach Baliye.

Prince Narula-Nora Fatehi: Before the Roadies winner found love in his now-wife Yuvika Chaudhary, he had found love in the Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi in the Bigg Boss house.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira: Rochelle and Keith left no stone unturned to express their love in all ways during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. They later got hitched in a beautiful ceremony.

Puneesh Sharma-Bangdi Kalra: If there was any couple who crossed all the PDA lines in the Bigg Boss house, it is Pungi (as their fans call them). Thier midnight PDA’s have created a lot of controversies and the channel was asked not to air Bigg Boss at prime time as family and kids watch it too. However, surprisingly, they are still very much in love with each other and are still together.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App